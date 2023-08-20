Has Miro teased Lana's imminent arrival to AEW after cryptic promo? Looking at the hints

Miro (fka Rusev) may have hinted at his wife, and former WWE star, Lana (aka CJ Perry) arriving to AEW, with his intense promo on the recent episode of Collision.

Most wrestling fans must be familiar with the pairing of Miro and Lana. The duo was featured as an onscreen couple during the most of their WWE run, while also being a real life better-halves. However, they were seperated on-screen when The Bulgarian Brute left the company and joined AEW.

Ever since then, fans have also been awaiting the arrival of Lana in the All Elite promotion so the real life couple could be paired onscreen once again. However, Lana has focused more on her acting career following her release from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021.

Meanwhile, it seems she maybe ready for a return to the squared circle as her husband has potentially teased his wife joining him in his journey yet again. On the most recent episode of Collision, The Redeemer appeared on the Titantron to deliver a message to his current rival, Powerhouse Hobbs, while also possibly referring to his wife, mentioning "Her" in his promo.

"I too used to rely on a book for guidance, I too used to surround myself with distractions, but now The Redeemer walks alone, no matter how much my heart breaks for her," said Miro.

Miro will be joined by Lana for his match at All Out?

During the intense promo on AEW Collision, Miro brilliantly elevated his feud with Powerhouse Hobbs and fans will witness the two absolute beasts collide with each other at the All Out PPV next month. This will be the first PPV match for The Redeemer after his long hiatus as well.

Moreover, with the potential tease of The Bulgarian Brute's wife on Collision, the possibility of CJ Perry showing up at All Out or before can not be eliminated completely. Henceforth, only time will tell whether it actually turns out to be the case and fans get to see the power couple on TV once again.

Do you want to see the "Rusev-Lana" magic recreated in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

