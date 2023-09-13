Has Tony Khan given up on a 6 ft 3 AEW star? Looking at his 3-month absence from TV

Tony Khan apparently has no plans for a talented AEW star who seems to have a bright future if utilized in the right way. Currently, the said star has been absent from TV for the last few months.

AEW seems to have a massive roster at the moment, and their talent had to be divided into three different shows. However, many amazing wrestlers are still unfortunately not getting the TV time they deserve, and Tony Khan definitely needs to think about pushing the right people and giving them TV time.

One such incredibly talented star who deserves to be on TV happens to be the former TNT Champion Wardlow. But it looks like the creatives reportedly have no plans for him at the moment. The former bodyguard of MJF has been absent from television ever since losing his TNT title to Luchasaurus on Collision.

While fans were wondering whether Wardlow is out due to injury, it was revealed that Tony Khan and the creatives reportedly have no plans for him whatsoever. Meanwhile, it's been over three months now since he was last seen in an AEW ring, and it's unclear when his contract is up with the promotion.

Overall, TK seems to have given up on one of the rising stars in his company, and WWE and Triple H wouldn't want to waste the opportunity of bringing him on board once his contract is up.

Wardlow opens up on his potential AEW return

While answering some fan questions on the Fandom Spotlight, Wardlow revealed that he is depressed about not being in the ring for a long time and that he hopes to return soon:

"So, I've been off TV for almost a couple of months and I've been very depressed. Wrestling is my everything, it makes me happy. It was a rough start for me on Collision, I do not know when I'll be back, hopefully soon," [H/T WrestlingINC]

Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will see Wardlow back on AEW TV sooner rather than later or whether Tony Khan will be able to right the wrong and utilize him more properly.

