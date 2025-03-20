Hated AEW star snaps at young fan during Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: Ricochet's X Account and Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Dynamite]

A young fan has gotten into it with a major AEW star to begin this week's edition of Dynamite. The wrestler was furious following the interaction as he was making his entrance for a match tonight.

Ricochet became one of the more disliked stars on the promotional after turning heel. He has clapped back at the fans by acting like an entitled, self-absorbed individual.

Tonight, the Man Out of this World was part of a four-way match to determine the number one contender for Kenny Omega's AEW International Championship. He would be facing off against Orange Cassidy, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis for a chance at a title match at Dynasty.

As he made his entrance before the match, Ricochet got into a fight with several fans near the entrance ramp. Several fans could be heard visibly booing the former WWE Superstar.

A young fan who was being carried by his father was seen throwing a thumbs down toward his way. The One and Only took offense with this and mouthed the words "you suck" back at him.

It seems at this point that the AEW fans don't just boo Ricochet out of spite, but many have enjoyed doing this. It is almost a guarantee at this point that the fans play around with mocking him.

