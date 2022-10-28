"He always put me in that role" - Popular AEW star recalls advice given by WWE's Cody Rhodes

Popular AEW star Serena Deeb recently spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he has helped motivate her.

The American Nightmare was integral to Tony Khan's promotion until recently. According to Deeb, Rhodes wanted the former WWE star as his coach, which was a sign of motivation.

Speaking recently on The Flagship, Deeb explained how she wants to adapt to a coaching role while she isn't wrestling.

"I want to give a shout out to Cody Rhodes because Cody always believed in me and would say to me, ‘You’re my coach, I want you as my coach.’ He always put me in that role for him and showed me that respect. That was really, really huge for me and I really appreciated that. When I’m not wrestling, I do want to be coaching but I’ve been doing more wrestling."

The 36-year-old also noted that a month ago on Rampage, she wrestled and coached on the same night:

"When they have me on AEW Elevation or AEW Dark, they don’t give me producing roles because everyone on there has been a wrestler and they understand that if you have a match, it’s too much to also be coaching or producing. I did that on AEW Rampage about a month ago where I coached and wrestled the same night," said Serena Deeb. [H/T:Wrestling Headlines]

AEW's Serena Deeb has been coaching a lot less due to her wrestling schedule

Serena Deeb is currently in a great position in the women's division. However, due to her wrestling commitments, she hasn't been able to focus much on her coaching career.

During the same conversation, The Professor spoke on the same subject and recalled how she was coaching after suffering a knee injury.

"I’ve been coaching a little less because I’ve been wrestling more. It’s honestly hard to do both on the same day because if you’re wrestling, you have to focus on the whole process of getting ready and on what you’re doing in the match. In the past when I had my knee injury, I was still traveling every week and I was coaching 2-3 matches a night," added Deeb.

Deeb has featured quite often on Dynamite and Rampage in recent weeks. She was recently in a six-woman tag team match on the Dynamite anniversary show.

