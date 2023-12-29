"He beat the s**t out of me" - Eddie Kingston is happy about two AEW stars missing out on the Continental Classic Tournament

Eddie Kingston was one of 12 wrestlers picked to compete in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, but there were two AEW stars the Mad King was happy to see be left out.

With only 12 slots to fill in the inaugural 'C2,' not every AEW fan was going to be pleased with the line-up as some fan favorites were going to be left out of the running.

One star who was publicly upset about being left out of the tournament was Konosuke Takeshita, who took to Twitter shortly after the field was announced to express his disappointment, but stated that he would continue to work hard.

While Takeshita was not happy to be left out of the tournament, Eddie Kingston was more than happy about it. Speaking on the 'Battleground' podcast, the Mad King stated that he didn't want the Japanese star in the C2 as he beat Kingston up pretty badly the last time clashed.

"I'm glad [Konosuke] Takeshita ain't in it because he beat the s**t out of me last time. I'm still not happy with the guys that are in it now because they're beating me up all the time. I really don't care. I'll fight whoever it is across from me." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The other star Eddie didn't want to face was Takeshita's stablemate in The Don Callis Family, Powerhouse Hobbs.

"I'm kinda happy people like Will Hobbs ain't in [the Continental Classic] because that's a beast" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Will Eddie Kingston win the AEW Continental Classic?

After coming back from back-to-back losses in his first two league matches, Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Andrade El Idolo to advance to the semi-finals, where he picked up a huge win over Bryan Danielson to reach the tournament finals.

His final opponent will be the winner of the Gold League, former AEW World Champion, and one of Eddie's closest friends outside of the ring, Jon Moxley.

The winner of the tournament will take home the western equivalent of the Triple Crown Championship, comprised of the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, the ROH World Championship, and the brand-new AEW Continental Championship.

