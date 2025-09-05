"He became a threat" - Veteran claims Cody Rhodes started AEW to prove a point to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW alongside Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Tony Khan. He played a huge role in building the promotion from the ground up and was one of the biggest stars on the independent circuit at the time.
His popularity and friendship with The Elite helped bring the promotion some legitimacy, and he was one of the biggest draws during AEW's early years. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that he feels the American Nightmare started All Elite Wrestling to prove himself to Vince McMahon.
Apter was talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that Cody Rhodes became a threat after he started AEW. He feels that Cody wanted to show the then-WWE CEO that he was good in the ring and in terms of business as well.
"He became a threat with starting that company. And I think it was just, I think AEW was just a vehicle for him to start, to prove to Vince McMahon that he is that good in both business and in the ring, and that Vince should take advantage of him. That's what I think." Apter said.
During his three years with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cody Rhodes achieved a lot of milestone moments. He became the company's first-ever TNT Champion and went on to hold the belt a further two times during his tenure. Since his return to WWE, The American Nightmare has become an even bigger star.
He purposely stayed away from the World Title picture during his time in the All Elite promotion, but became a World Champion in WWE. He is a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion with the company and secured the championships by ending legendary title runs on both occasions.
