"He wasn't in the best head space" - Jeff Jarrett on Booker T's insulting comment about Samoa Joe

Booker T is one of the most charismatic voices talkers in the sports entertainment industry, but one of his comments about Samoa Joe might have rankled the world of wrestling back in the day. During a podcast, Booker T spoke out against Samoa Joe, calling him a 'Trailer Park Indie Wrestler'.

Both Booker T and Samoa Joe are influential wrestlers and had great runs in their careers. Booker and Joe had a shortlived feud in TNA back in 2008, which started out during the King of the Mountain Match that featured the two, along with Chrisitan Cage, Robert Roode, and Rhino. Following that match, Booker T and Samoa Joe met twice in one-on-one competition that same year.

Recently, Jeff Jarrett spoke about Booker's outburst on his own podcast and gave his two cents on the subject.

"I can feel Booker during this era with his mindset. I think he'd admit it. You know, he wasn't in his best headspace during this timeframe of his career. I can kinda see Book and his mind. I am gonna take it this route, as a heel, and say,'Hey, he's a backyard, I am the real deal. I am the main eventer, I have been a multi-time, five-time, five-time, five-time champion, trying to get that juxtaposition there. that's he is the top dog and Joe's just the up-and-comer here. trying to get that kind of mindset. I don't know if it resonated, I don't know if it made the mark that he wanted, but In think that was the vibe Booker would be going for."

Booker T spoke about Samoa Joe returning to NXT

Back in 2021, when Joe made a dominant return to NXT, Booker T had nothing but positive things to say about the return of The Samoan Submission Machine.

He said:

"I think sometimes, just like with Finn Balor when he came up to the main roster and kind of got lost in the shuffle. Finn Balor's a hell of a talent but he was like a guy that... he's there but he's not really doing a whole lot because there are so many parts to that machine that everybody's trying to get a piece of. Take a step back and go back to NXT and it looks like he's feeling a lot better, looking a lot better and he's getting a whole lot more TV time. Samoa Joe, I think that's a spot for Joe to thrive in, in an authoritative perspective or in-ring. I think Joe will do much better as a talent in NXT."

Joe had a cracking return to NXT and won his third NXT Championship from Karrion Kross after serving as the enforcer for former NXT General Manager William Regal.

