"He is a big son of a b***h" - CM Punk vows to defeat the one AEW star he's never beaten; has lost four times already

CM Punk is set to take on Samoa Joe in the semifinal of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament on AEW Collision. With what is sure to be a blockbuster match, AEW released a video that shows Punk giving his thoughts on the man he has never beaten before in his career.

The video starts off with Punk in the backstage area, where he gives his thoughts on his next match.

“You know, they say never say never, and I’ve never beaten Joe. A lot of people say I can't. But a lot of people also say I'd never make it in this business. Lot of people said I'd never make it back to AEW. So never say never, yeah. I look at Joe like a mountain that I’ve tried to climb and never quite made the summit. He is a big son of a b**ch and hits like a truck, but I honestly don't know anybody tougher than me. Joe’s gonna have to kill me. People chant, ‘Joe’s gonna kill you’. I ain't dead yet.” Punk said. [From 03:14 to 03:58]

CM Punk decides to end the segment by acknowledging how big their rivalry is and that this won't ever end and is only another chapter in their storied history.

“I know I've never beaten you Joe and that gives me nothing to lose. This almost supersedes the entire tournament, doesn't it? This is about me and you settling something. Let's be honest, it's probably never going to settle, right? This is just another chapter in the book of Samoa Joe and CM Punk,” Punk concluded. [From 03:59 to 04:19]

Check out the video below:

Will CM Punk finally beat Samoa Joe?

Both CM Punk and Samoa Joe will go head to head on AEW Collision tonight, and it will be interesting to see whether or not Punk is able to get the win.

The Second City Saint has never been able to beat The Samoan Submission Machine right from their days at Ring Of Honor. Both men have been involved in numerous five-star classics. Joe won most of those matches, and the remaining were time-limit draws.

With Punk riding a wave of euphoria in AEW right now, it’s likely that he will get his first win over Joe one way or the other and progress to the final of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Classic Tournament.

