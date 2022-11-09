"He won't blow up in AEW" - Wrestling veteran urges top star to reject new deal and join WWE under Triple H's regime instead

Former WCW performer Disco Inferno believes that in order for MJF's career to blow up, the star should leave AEW and join WWE now that Triple H is in charge.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become one of the most talked about stars in wrestling since his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2019, wowing audiences with his in-ring ability and his engaging promo style.

Despite this, MJF seems determined to cause the "Bidding War of 2024," as his contract reportedly expires on January 1, 2024, meaning that he is open to renegotiate with All Elite Wrestling or potentially jump ship to WWE.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno spoke about MJF's future on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast and stated that Friedman would blow up more in WWE than in All Elite Wrestling:

"If he [MJF] signed for a long time he errored—he made an error signing for a long time. He’d blow up in WWE, he won’t blow up in AEW." [From 9:12 to 9:21]

However, wherever he ends up, Disco believes that both companies will be eager for his services when 2024 rolls around:

"He’s talented, each company is going to want this kid. Whenever his contract comes up everybody’s going to want him." [From 8:57 to 9:02]

MJF will appear this week on AEW Dynamite

Following the brutal assault by The Firm a few weeks ago, MJF didn't appear on last week's edition of Dynamite, leaving fans to wonder whether the Salt of the Earth will be able to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

However, those fans shall wonder no more as MJF will speak on the upcoming November 9 edition of Dynamite, a mere ten days out from his main pay-per-view event against Moxley.

Friedman has been in the news during his absence, as it was reported that he had landed a role in the upcoming movie about the legendary wrestling family the Von Erich's, titled "The Iron Claw." However, MJF has bigger fish to fry in his immediate future.

What do you think MJF will have to say on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

