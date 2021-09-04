"He was burying all three" - WWE Hall of Famer called out CM Punk and two superstars in OVW (Exclusive) 

Former manager Kenny Bolin recently recalled an incident between CM Punk, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas backstage at an OVW show back in the day.

The incident took place when CM Punk was the ECW Champion. He wrestled in a dark match on OVW. During the post-show rundown, Tony felt Punk was not paying attention to his advice.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kenny Bolin, who was also present during the confrontation, described what went down:

"Tony Atlas is trying to explain to the boys what it takes to be a star, this, that and the other and [Matt Cardona and Brian Myers], these guys were kind of taking Punk's side. Punk was like, 'You don't know who I am, you don't know I've already been a star' and Tony Atlas says, 'A star?' He says have you ever been booked in Madison Square Gardens and Punk says 'Yes, I have'. Atlas says, 'Have you sold it out as the main event' and Punk had nothing to say. He says, 'I have sold out the Madison Square Gardens as the main event'. He says until you can match my resume you need to sit it there and shut up and listen to whatever I got to say. And he had a problem with the taped up wrists," Bolin said.

"They [Cardona and Myers] were siding with Punk and they were getting lippy as well so by the time Tony got done he was furious with all three of them and he was burying all three. Everyone else knew not to stick their nose into this and shut up and listen to what the agent has to say, whether you agree with him or not," Kenny admitted.

CM Punk is set to do commentary on AEW Rampage tonight ahead of his in-ring return

He’s back for a match-up like never before!@CMPunk is ready for his electric return to professional wrestling as he takes on @DarbyAllin and @Sting on @allelitewrestling All Out live, 6th September at 4:30 AM, only on Eurosport. #Eurosport #EurosportIndia #EurosportInIndia pic.twitter.com/H2WgtfFYTK — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) September 3, 2021

Currently working on AEW, CM Punk will be at the commentary table later tonight on Rampage for Darby Allin's match against Daniel Garcia. He and 2.0 attacked Punk on Dynamite this week, only for Sting and Allin to come and make the save.

Following the beatdown, CM Punk and Darby Allin got in each other's faces ahead of their much-anticipated match at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday night.

