“He buys it and then everyone quits” - Fans joke about Vince McMahon selling his shares to buy AEW

Vince McMahon is in the news once again after it was revealed that he is selling 8,400,000 of his shares in TKO, and fans have begun to joke that this is a plan to buy All Elite Wrestling.

The 8.4 Million shares that McMahon is selling are worth an estimated $700 Million, with the WWE Chairman still owning nearly 20 Million shares. TKO are reportedly willing to buy back some of Vince's shares but are only willing to spend around $100 Million.

Following the news that Vince was looking to be on the outs with TKO, the company's stock on the New York Stock Exchange reportedly dropped by 5.36% to a value of $4.55 per stock in the after-hours trading.

It's unclear what this means for Vince McMahon going forward, whether it be stepping away from WWE or wrestling altogether. But some fans on Twitter have started to joke about Vince potentially using his fortune to buy All Elite Wrestling in a similar fashion to the way he bought WCW in 2001.

The news of Vince selling his 8.4 Million shares follows the TKO third-quarter report, where it was revealed that an SEC filing led to McMahon being seen as a potential risk factor to the company due to his history.

What did Vince McMahon think of AEW?

Given Vince McMahon's reputation for trying to make WWE the most dominant force in wrestling, it was only a matter of time before someone asked him about AEW. Vince had hoovered up the best talents from the old territory days and bought WCW, but with All Elite Wrestling having the financial backing of the Khan family, this was a new type of competition.

Back in 2021, McMahon spoke openly about AEW during one of WWE's earning calls. Vince stated that he didn't see All Elite Wrestling as competition, or at least at the level that WCW was at in the 1990s. So much so that he even offered to give Tony Khan more of his talent.

That last comment could have been a reference to how many former WWE Superstars have become "All Elite" since 2019. Since this call, Vince has been fairly quiet about AEW, and given his own situation as part of TKO, he might be quiet about wrestling altogether going forward.

