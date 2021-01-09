''He called me a couple times'' - Arn Anderson on the son of WWE legend possibly joining AEW

Speaking on a recent AMA edition of ARN, Arn Anderson talked about some of the second-generation Superstars in the wrestling world today and what he feels about them.

A fan stated that he would love to see Davey Boy Smith Jr. join AEW and asked whether Arn Anderson was in contact with the former WWE Superstar. Anderson stated that Davey Boy Smith Jr. had indeed contacted him.

Praising Davey Boy Smith Jr., Arn Anderson stated that he has tremendous respect for the star and was a big fan of his tag team with Tyson Kidd in WWE.

''Davey Boy Jr, he called me a couple times and text me a couple times. I spoke to him. I think the world of that kid. I always have. He’s always been a go getter and is trying to polish his craft. His work has continually got better. I loved him and TJ (Tyson Kidd) as a team. My God, were they good. That’s another one that, no telling how good they could have been if they could have stayed together for 5 years. I got a feeling he is going to be a hot commodity when things open back up and I would sure love to have him.” (H/t: WrestlingNews)

Arn Anderson on Brian Pillman Jr.

Anderson also talked about another young star who is the son of a WWE icon - Brian Pillman Jr. Pillman is currently a part of the AEW roster and is regularly on AEW Dark.

Speaking highly of the former MLW star, Arn Anderson admitted that while he does resemble his father in the looks department, he has a very different temperament.

''When you look at him and someone says, ‘That’s Brian Pillman’s kid’, you say, ‘Yea, I see that.’ It’s more so than how he acts. I think they are way different in the way they conduct themselves. ''

