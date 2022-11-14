"He can still go" - Major AEW star hypes up Jeff Jarrett ahead of blockbuster in-ring debut at Full Gear 2022

Jay Lethal has opened up about teaming up with Jeff Jarrett in AEW and working alongside the WWE Hall of Famer.

Lethal and Jarrett previously teamed up for Ric Flair's Last Match, as they faced The Nature Boy and Andrade El Idolo in a tag team bout. However, they were unsuccessful in defeating Flair and the latter's son-in-law.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Lethal discussed Jarrett's backstage role in AEW. He also praised Double J for his incredible heel-ish tactics.

"I'm really excited because — the feedback from when I teamed with Jeff at the last match against Flair everybody was so impressed with Jeff. They were like, 'Wow, he can still go, he's in great shape.' So I'm excited to bring that onto a stage like AEW so that more people can see that he can still go, he is a great heel, and he still has a lot more to offer."

The former TNA star noted that Jarrett could be instrumental in AEW's potential growth in international markets.

Also, Jeff's working behind the scenes with AEW helping with international markets and some other things that they're doing, which is cool, too. Because AEW is just on this upward trend and the more help we can get the better," said Lethal. [H/T: Fightful]

Besides his in-ring exploits, Jarrett has spearheaded IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) in the past. Hence, All Elite Wrestling would undoubtedly benefit from his new backstage role.

Jay Lethal on his and Jeff Jarrett's feud with Darby Allin

Jay Lethal has been feuding with Darby Allin for weeks. The two recently collided on AEW Dynamite, leading to Jeff Jarett's debut.

In his first appearance for Tony Khan's promotion, Jeff Jarrett set his sights on the former TNT Champion, hitting him with a guitar.

In continuation of the same conversation, Lethal spoke about his feud with Allin and Sting's involvement in the program:

"I'm excited. I get to wrestle Sting again! Darby and Sting. I get to wrestle Darby again. I feel like every interaction I've had with him has been a home run. For me personally, I don't know how he feels, or everybody else but me personally walking away, when I feel like I hit a home run. I love that interaction, then sometimes I don't care what other people think," added Lethal.

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will face Sting and Darby Allin in a huge tag team match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. Fans will have to wait and see which team will reign supreme on November 19.

