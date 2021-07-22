"He is definitely the future of AEW" - Eddie Kingston puts his stamp of approval on young AEW star

AEW is often praised for the way it mixes the stars of today and tomorrow on Dynamite every week, and Eddie Kingston has come to understand this dynamic during his time with the company.

Kingston recently sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked to name the future of AEW, Kingston described how he doesn't like MJF, but he knows the young star will be the future of the company.

"I don't like the kid," Eddie Kingston said. "What's his name? MJF? He's an a**h**e. He hasn't messed with me yet. I have known him for a very long time and he knows how I am. I'll give the devil his due. He is definitely the future of AEW."

Eddie Kingston says MJF and Jungle Boy are the future of AEW

MJF in AEW

Beyond MJF, Eddie Kingston also named Jungle Boy, The Varsity Blonds, and others as the future of All Elite Wrestling. He pointed toward Wheeler Yuta and members of The Dark Order as other competitors to watch.

"Everybody knows Jungle Boy is the future of the business," Eddie Kingston said. "[Wheeler] Yuta just came in. I've known him for a minute. Brian Pillman Jr. of course, and his partner, Griff [Garrison]. A lot of guys in the Dark Order are the future, especially of AEW."

Eddie Kingston explained that, as a veteran of the locker room, younger talent often comes to him for advice. While he offers his opinion to anyone who wants it, Kingston stated that he likes to point people toward legends Arn Anderson or Tully Blanchard, who have decades of experience in the business.

