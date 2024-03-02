"He deserves whatever happens to him" - AEW star comments on allegations against Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

An AEW personality has opened up about the shocking allegations against Vince McMahon that surfaced recently.

The said performer is QT Marshall, who also spoke about how Tony Khan was one of the nicest people he has ever met.

In January earlier this year, a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit against McMahon, which quickly became a raging topic of discussion. As a result, the 78-year-old quickly put in his papers and resigned from his responsibilities at TKO.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, QT Marshall shared his honest thoughts about Vince McMahon and the controversies surrounding him. The AEW star stated that if McMahon were to be found guilty, he should be strictly punished:

"Yeah, I mean, it's horrendous, right? I mean, ideally, if it's true, which it seems like it could be, it's wild to think that some of those things were from a legitimate human being we've seen on TV for such a long time. But, at the end of the day, you know, he deserves whatever happens to him if it turns out that all this stuff is true," said QT Marshall. [From 00:33 to 01:00]

Check out the entire video below:

QT Marshall also talks about his All Elite Wrestling run, discussions with WWE, and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in the video above.

AEW star QT Marshall praises Tony Khan

The 38-year-old also spoke about AEW President Tony Khan, mentioning how he was one of the nicest persons and a "politically correct" individual by nature.

Marshall also pointed out that the whole situation around Vince McMahon was sad as he was someone he looked up to when he came into the business:

"You know, it's sad because as somebody that again, even starting like my own thing, looking for someone like Tony Khan, who is the nicest human being and politically correct and all of those things, it's just wild to think that this was (happening). I didn't know him, but he was somebody I looked up to up, in the sense that you followed his story; you didn't know all that other stuff. I was never around for it, so it's just a sad situation, and it is what it is," added QT Marshall. [From 01:01 to 01:41]

QT Marshall works closely with Tony Khan in AEW as the Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination.

What do you make of Marshall's thoughts on Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments section.

