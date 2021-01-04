"He was destined for extreme greatness in AEW" - Kenny Omega on Brodie Lee

The last week or so has been very difficult on wrestling fans all over the world as they mourn the loss of AEW wrestler Mr. Brodie Lee at the age of 41.

It wasn't just his family and the fans that were hit hard by this. Wrestlers from every company imaginable came together as one to tell the world just how great of a person Lee was, in and out of the ring.

Kenny Omega recently sat down with Jacob of Pro Wrestling Junkies to discuss a variety of topics. When the loss of Lee was brought up, the AEW Champion was quick to point out that while it a was tough loss, he was happy to see that Lee was universally loved by everyone, not just by those in AEW.

"Yeah, absolutely. I do, however, find a lot of happiness in just looking at my timeline and just seeing all these stories that everyone else had with him and I'm just happy that he was so universally loved by everyone that he'd worked with and everyone that he's met. It's, um, you know, it wasn't something that was exclusive to us, wasn't something that you know only we were able to see so many people had been touched by him so I'm just glad that he was able to meet so many people touch so many people, and be a part of so many people's lives."

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega says Brodie Lee wanted to be a hero for his kids

Jacob brought up the fact that so many great stories have come out since Lee's passing about the things he has done for fans and wrestlers alike. He hopes that more of these heartwarming stories would continue to be revealed in the days and weeks to come and the AEW EVP thinks they will.

"I really do think that they will. I have a lot of people had said that you know what he had done in wrestling wasn't at all for the sake of his own fame, he was doing it to be a hero to his kids, and, you know, regardless of what he had left unaccomplished in the ring. I'm sure he was destined for extreme greatness in AEW. You could see that just in the little bit that he did with us, which is unfortunately cut short but just seeing by the amount of posts and the stories and everything you could you could tell that is a very special man, and not only was he talented in the ring and he wasn't able to show that to the best of his ability, but everyone knew that, who he was, was someone you don't really meet too often on this planet. So, again we all we all knew what kind of man that Brodie was now everyone's kind of getting to know this man that was, you know, the behind the scenes Mr Brodie behind the scenes Luke Harper, whoever. And, yeah, it's you knew the talent was there too you, just an all around good human being."

AEW had a beautiful tribute episode of AEW Dynamite to celebrate the life of Lee on December 30, in what some are calling the greatest tribute show of all time.

