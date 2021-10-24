"He didn’t do very well in MMA" - Former UFC Champion comments on CM Punk's MMA career

Former UFC Champion and MMA legend Junior Dos Santos was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. Dos Santos, who recently made his pro wrestling debut in AEW, opened up about meeting CM Punk backstage and what he thought of Punk as a person.

JDS revealed that he got the chance to talk to Punk and put over his performances inside the AEW ring after his return to pro wrestling::

Yes. Of course, I was able to talk to him. He’s a great guy. He was doing some great performances over there (in AEW). He was kind of a role model over there as well. He’s great at doing that thing.

Junior Dos Santos also briefly commented on CM Punk's MMA career, calling him brave for attempting it:

He didn’t do very well in MMA, but he got the courage to go there and try it. Many guys don’t even try it

Junior Dos Santos on the difference between MMA and wrestling in AEW

During the show, Dos Santos was also asked what he thought were the potential differences between pro wrestling and MMA.

Dos Santos felt there were were no major differences, adding that he was able to perform well on his pro wrestling debut because he was used to being a fighter:

I felt it was easy to work with all of them. I’ve been fighting for so many years. There’s no big difference. There’s some detail you have to pay attention to, but that’s it. All the other parts, that’s why I was able to do that kind of performance because I’m used to it because I’m used to it. I’m a fighter. There’s a lot of similarities in both sports. I think that’s why I had so much fun doing it. Even fighting against Jake Hager who’s also a great wrestler and a great guy, but a great type of guy to kick his a*s as well. I did my best to do it and I enjoyed it. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Ethan Page will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite. Members of the Inner Circle are also set to face the Men of the Year and American Top Team, probably the next pay-per-view.

