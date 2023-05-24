"He was very enjoyable to work with" - AEW star on his pairing with Miro (fka Rusev)

Miro might be one of the most intimidating performers on All Elite Wrestling's roster, but one AEW star has stated that he loved working with the former WWE Superstar.

The star in question is Kip Sabian, who was The Redeemer's first real friend in All Elite Wrestling when he debuted in 2020. The former WWE Superstar was brought in to be Sabian's "best man" at his wedding to Penelope Ford while also claiming that he was the best at everything he set his mind to.

Speaking on the "Sappenin'" podcast, Kip Sabian was asked about the former TNT Champion and their alliance, and while The Redeemer might seem scary on the outside, he's one of the nicest people the Englishman has ever worked with.

"Then we (Sabian & Penelope Ford) had the thing with Miro which was great fun because I get on great with Miro. Shout out to Miro. He’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. He was very, very enjoyable to work with… But with me, he was very enjoyable to work with because he was always open to the ideas that we had. But, as much as I enjoyed doing that, the character that I was portraying during all this time, it wasn’t really me, I couldn’t find the me that I wanted." (H/T POST Wrestling)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. Miro & Kip Sabian!

#AEWDynamite. NEXT WEEK! ARCADE ANARCHY!Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. Miro & Kip Sabian! NEXT WEEK! ARCADE ANARCHY!Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. Miro & Kip Sabian!#AEWDynamite. https://t.co/9ysesSSeXe

The alliance between Kip Sabian and Miro ended following their loss to Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in the "Arcade Anarchy" match in 2021.

Miro recently made his return to AEW Dynamite

After a lengthy spell away from the company where some wondered if he would even show up in AEW again, The Redeemer made his surprise return on the May 10th edition of Dynamite.

The former TNT Champion marched straight into Tony Khan's office, where he was quickly joined by former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. This one-two combination of returns wasn't done by accident, as both performers will have big roles to play in the company's new show "Collision."

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



- per The returns of Miro, Thunder Rosa, and others incoming are “directly tied to” the debut of the new AEW Collision Saturday show.- per @FightfulSelect The returns of Miro, Thunder Rosa, and others incoming are “directly tied to” the debut of the new AEW Collision Saturday show.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/oVTmA28Fo0

Both AEW talents were featured on promotional material for Collision at the WBD Upfront event, and they are just two of many performers who will have significant roles on All Elite Wrestling's new Saturday night show.

Are you excited to see The Redeemer back in action? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes