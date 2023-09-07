"He was even worse than I thought he was" - Christian Cage insults AEW star and his deceased father

Christian Cage is probably the most hated man in AEW right now, and his actions on tonight’s Dynamite were not only repulsive, but also downright disrespectful. In the course of a backstage interaction with Nick Wayne, Cage took shots at his late father, Buddy Wayne.

Christian, along with Luchasaurus, came across young Nick at the back, and at first, things did start off well but soon, he took a rather distasteful shot at Wayne’s dad.

He said:

“Hello Nick. How are you feeling tonight? Were you expecting somebody else? I think you are a fine boy, and listen, after finding out last week that your father used to be a professional wrestler, I decided to go back and watch a little bit of footage on him, and I feel like I owe you an apology. He was even worse than I thought he was.”

He then told Nick that if he ever wanted a mentor, he should look up to him, and not Darby Allin.

“Listen, Nick, don't be offended. I know you are just trying to make your way, trying to look for a mentor, and you think that Darby Allin is that guy. But I have to say, if you want a true mentor, maybe you should be looking at a champion. Something to mull over. See you around, Nick. Say hi to your mom for me.”

It will be interesting to see how this new rivalry takes shape over the coming weeks, amid the ongoing Christian Cage and Darby Allin feud, and how it may further involve Nick Wayne.

