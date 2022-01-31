"He has experiences" - Top AEW tag team credit Jerry Lynn for parking lot brawl

AEW duo Santana and Ortiz credited former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn for his influence in their "acclaimed" clash with the Best Friends.

The match between the Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz took place in September 2020. The brutal parking lot brawl drew a positive reception from fans and critics alike.

Speaking with Stephanie Chase, Ortiz described the experience of Lynn when it came to gimmick matches and the positive impact it had on their own parking lot brawl, as well as showing appreciation for their opponents.

“We already had the experience doing types of matches like that. And I think that was a small part of the success of the match and how, you know, critically acclaimed — I don’t know if the world I’m using is right. But for the most part, everyone received the match with positive feedback and I think it’s a testament to Best Friends and Jerry Lynn also helping us put it together and just having that experience. He has experiences, a plethora of experiences with stuff like that."

Lynn is signed to AEW as a producer and coach, having previously worked for WCW, TNA, ECW and WWE, where he held the Light Heavyweight title. Among his singles exploits, Lynn has also enjoyed tag team success, notably winning the NWA World tag titles alongside AJ Styles during his time with TNA.

Santana and Ortiz credit their LAX involvement prior to AEW for their hardcore edge

The former IMPACT Tag Team Champions mentioned that their time with the promotion as part of LAX helped prepare them for the brawl. During their time with IMPACT they competed against the Lucha Brothers in a hard-hitting saga. They also fought in a Concrete Jungle Deathmatch against former LAX members Homicide and Hernandez.

"But also, just we were mentally already in the zone. We knew what it took mentally to get into that zone to have a type of match like that. And that’s a testament to our time in LAX." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Santana and Ortiz have yet to find championship gold during their time with AEW, and have aired these frustrations with their Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho. Their conflict arose when Eddie Kingston made the claim that Le Champion was holding the duo back, a sentiment clearly echoed by the former LAX members as they have continued to either ignore or berate the former WWE Champion.

