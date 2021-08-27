"He fit right in" - Former WWE manager explains why Adam Cole going to AEW would make sense

Former WWE manager Oscar believes Adam Cole would be a perfect fit for All Elite Wrestling. Recent rumors have suggested that after the NXT star's current WWE contract expires, he might be headed to AEW.

While speaking on the Boston Wrestling MWF channel, Oscar explained why Adam Cole heading to AEW would be the right call.

He believes that there are several stars in Tony Khan's promotion with whom Cole could work and create interesting storylines. Oscar added that the former NXT Champion's angles in AEW could go on from now until next summer and they would make sense.

"Adam Cole going over there, I told you this last week. I told you, he fit right in." Oscar continued, "There's a bunch of people he can run angles with and those angles can go on from here to next summer and they would make sense."

Adam Cole was recently in action against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36. The former NXT Champion lost to O'Reilly in what was, possibly, his final match in WWE.

Check out Oscar's comments regarding Adam Cole possibly going to AEW in the video below:

When exactly is Adam Cole's current WWE contract going to expire?

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Adam Cole's current WWE contract will expire on August 27. It remains to be seen what the former NXT Champion's next move will be, as the report noted that WWE intended to make him one final offer as well.

As far as the rumored move to AEW is concerned, the former NXT Champion could join his girlfriend, Britt Baker, who is the reigning AEW Women's Champion. Whereas the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes are all former stablemates of Adam Cole during their time together in the Bullet Club.

