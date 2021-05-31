"He gave me his number and email"- Rising AEW star reveals receiving big help from Kurt Angle

Anthony Ogogo was involved in a big match against Cody Rhodes at the recently-concluded AEW Double or Nothing event. Unfortunately for the retired professional boxer, he came up short against the American Dream.

Anthony Ogogo spoke to Metro.co.uk heading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Olympic bronze medalist spoke about his relationship with Kurt Angle.

Ogogo got acquainted with Kurt Angle in 2014 after the London Olympics. Ogogo won a bronze medal in boxing under the middleweight division in 2012, and he discussed wrestling and the Olympics with Angle during their chat.

He helped me a lot in my demise from boxing: AEW's Anthony Ogogo on his friendship with Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle gave Anthony Ogogo his phone number and email address, and they became friends. Ogogo revealed that Angle helped him during his boxing decline, and he could always count on the WWE Hall of Famer for advice.

Anthony Ogogo had to announce his boxing retirement after being registered blind, and he turned to professional wrestling as a career alternative in 2019:

"Kurt Angle and I are friends. I met him in 2014 after the Olympics. We spoke Olympics; we spoke wrestling. I met him at a show – I've been a wrestling fan my entire life; I met him at a show at Wembley Arena. 'We became friends, he gave me his number and email, we talk all the time. He helped me a lot in my demise from boxing – I was in a really bad way. He's been through some bad times in his life, and he helped me. 'He didn't guide me really, but someone to talk to. Someone to talk to, someone who's similar to me in terms of mindset and desire," Ogogo said.

Anthony Ogogo has wrestled in three matches in his career, all of which have happened in AEW. While Ogogo has victories over Austin Gunn and Kole Carter, the British pugilist picked up his first defeat against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing in an 11-minute match.

