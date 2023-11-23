"He is grooming himself for that spot" - AEW star might be setting himself up to replace Roman Reigns in WWE, says Disco Inferno

WCW veteran Disco Inferno thinks a prominent AEW star could be in contention to become a top guy like Roman Reigns if he signs with WWE next year.

The name in question is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW World Champion has become one of the biggest names in the Tony Khan-led company since capturing gold last year. He has defeated numerous top stars during his reign, including Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and Jay White.

MJF's current AEW contract is set to expire next year, and he seems open to the idea of signing with WWE. He has repeatedly mentioned "The Bidding War of 2024" in his promos over the past few months, raising speculation about his future.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno speculated that The Salt of the Earth could become a top guy in WWE if he signs with the promotion in 2024.

"I think MJF has to go to WWE because if they let him do this shtick where he is talking about the great bidding war of 2024. Bro, if he goes to WWE after cutting this promo for two years, he's going to be one of their top guys right off like automatically." [0:29 - 0:50]

Inferno further highlighted how MJF was the right fit for the sports entertainment juggernaut. He also praised the AEW star's remarkable promo skills.

"He is tailor-made for that company. He is tailor-made. He's a good actor, cuts a promo, you know, and what's the one spot that the top guys have to be able to fill? the 10-minute promo segments in the ring which not a lot of guys in the business are good at, he's been doing it regularly for like the past (...) He is grooming himself for that spot." [1:33 - 1:56]

Konnan thinks MJF going to WWE would make Tony Khan look bad

Konnan also opened up about AEW World Champion MJF constantly mentioning "The Bidding War of 2024." He said that if Friedman really left All Elite Wrestling, it would make the company's president, Tony Khan, look bad.

On the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan said:

"And Tony [Khan] is going to look really bad for letting him do it unless he signed something that says, 'Hey, I'm going to stay here for three more years.' I would never have him say that. You're going to look bad when he leaves." [0:51 - 1:02]

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether MJF has renewed his AEW contract or he will be a free agent soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda.