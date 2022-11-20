"He'll be phoning HHH (Triple H) tomorrow" - Twitter explodes to 6-time WWE World Champion's chants during The Elite's hyped return at AEW Full Gear

Wrestling fans on social media have been reacting to the chorus of "f*ck CM Punk" chants heard during AEW Full Gear.

The Elite made their long-awaited return from their 'Brawl Out' induced hiatus tonight, challenging for the AEW Trios Championship held by Death Triangle. Although they were unsuccessful in their task, they had the crowd on their side.

So much so that the crowd audibly chanted "f*ck CM Punk" in open defiance to the Cult of Personality after his actions against the Elite at All Out. There were also chants for Colt Cabana, another of Punk's targets in Chicago.

Fans on social media were sure to make their feelings clear as well. Several saw the chants as a potential nail in the coffin of CM Punk's All-Elite career.

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22



He'll be phoning HHH tomorrow!!



Agahzi Giorgis @RadioAgaz Typical fickle wrestling fans. A “f*ck CM Punk” chant followed by a Colt Cabana chant. 6 months ago….ehh never mind. #AEWFullGear Typical fickle wrestling fans. A “f*ck CM Punk” chant followed by a Colt Cabana chant. 6 months ago….ehh never mind. #AEWFullGear

Cal @CalGoai I’m afraid you are finished @cmpunk I’m afraid you are finished @cmpunk

Lucas Btw @YeaLucasBtw @WrestleOps A year ago it was ‘ we miss cm punk’ now everyone has turned on him, hope he goes back to WWE and has a one off match with stone cold @WrestleOps A year ago it was ‘ we miss cm punk’ now everyone has turned on him, hope he goes back to WWE and has a one off match with stone cold☺️

Punk and the Elite were involved in a backstage altercation following All Out's press conference, where the former was slated for the latter, Colt Cabana and Hangman Page. They were all suspended and had their trios and world titles stripped from them. Although The Elite have returned, the same might not be the case for Punk.

Did you hear the expletive chants at AEW Full Gear? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

