"He'll be replaced by O'Reilly pretty soon" - Fans believe one AEW star is already done with the Undisputed Kingdom

Adam Cole's AEW faction Undisputed Kingdom is in the eye of a storm. The former NXT Champion revealed that he was The Devil, and his goons were Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Tavern, and Mike Bennet. Cole later revealed that a member of his stable, Wardlow, would go after the AEW World Championship and then give it to him.

Since then, fans have keenly observed Mr. Mayhem during his ring appearances. One theory running rampant is that Wardlow might win the championship and then turn against Cole and the team.

"The faction is a thing for 2 weeks and Wardlow already is sick of it lmao *F does not want to be there," the post read.

The reactions to the theory were thick and fast.

Fans think Adam Cole's Undisputed Era colleague Kyle O'Reilly will make AEW debut soon

The "Undisputed" faction has been through some wrestling promotions, and members have been added and subtracted as time passed. However, the former NXT North American Champion's interactions with Kyle O'Reilly, one of the original members of the faction, are legendary.

Their history together has created a scenario where fans think that Reilly will soon enough join the faction. They were the tag team Future Shock in ROH and part of the stable Undisputed Era in NXT.

"When will Kyle O'Reilly join this faction?" the tweet read.

Factions are the perfect concept to create multiple storylines, from members breaking up to turning against each other and adding other members.

The Undisputed Kingdom has enough feuds waiting for them already and is poised to play a dominant role in the storylines. The Panama City Playboy is the former tag-team partner of MJF, the former AEW World Champion. They already included Samoa Joe in a feud when he was the main contender for the title. Fans are excited to see what the future holds for the new faction.

