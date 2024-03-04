"He might be retiring soon" - Fans react to former WWE champion's surprise AEW return after almost 2 years at Revolution

AEW Revolution had some surprises for wrestling fans, but one spot that caught them unaware was the return of one AEW wrestler. Looking at the shape that he was in, fans are wondering about his well-being.

That wrestler is Kyle O'Reilly, who made it to the ring after Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy for the International Championship. And posts about his return quickly made it online.

"Kyle O'Reilly is FINALLY back after nearly 2 years!!!" the post read.



Kyle O'Reilly has been away from the spotlight for about two years. He was recuperating from a neck injury that required surgery.

With Reilly back in the Jacksonville-based company, there might be something new happening in the Undisputed Kingdom, headed by Adam Cole. Incidentally, O'Reilly and Cole were part of a stable, the Undisputed Era, in NXT and WWE. Now that Reilly is back, it remains to be seen if the former NXT Tag Team Champion will bounce back to Cole.

Having started his career in 2005, Reilly has ample experience in the square circle. He signed with ROH in 2009 and with NJPW in 2017. He was with WWE's NXT brand from 2017 to 2021, where the trio of him, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish became the Undisputed Era.

O'Reilly made his AEW debut and helped Cole beat Orange Cassidy on an episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether he sides with his friend or has something else in mind now that he has returned to the active roster.

Tony Khan welcomes Kyle O'Reilly back to AEW

The AEW honcho took to his X account to welcome O'Reilly. He wrote:

“Welcome back @KORcombat! It's great to have Kyle O'Reilly back in @AEW tonight at #AEWRevolution!”

Tony Khan has a very busy schedule following the events of AEW Revolution 2024. While Kyle made his return at the Revolution PPV, there's a buzz about another popular wrestler, Mercedes Mone, making her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the special Dynamite episode, Big Business.

Khan currently has the workhorse Saoma Joe as his World Champion, which allows him to book some hard-hitting matches going forward. These are interesting times for wrestling fans.

Share your views on Kyle O'Reilly's return to AEW in the comments section below.

