"He needs to go to AEW" - Fans want SmackDown star to leave WWE as Triple H has seemingly given up on him

WWE star Karrion Kross is an enigma and a great wrestler, but he seems to have lost his way and also appears to have lost the trust of Triple H.

Kross surprised the WWE Universe when he made his unexpected return to SmackDown on August 5, 2022, and the fans were genuinely excited, especially since he had targeted Drew McIntyre. The pair even had a strap match at Extreme Rules, which Kross won, and things seemed to be on the rise for the enigmatic star.

What followed next was an underwhelming feud with Rey Mysterio, and since then, things have gone south for Kross. WrestlingNews Twitter account posted a tweet asking fans if WWE has given up on Kross, and some fans agreed and suggested that he should jump ship and come to AEW.

carlos @sickofslimee karrion kross getting squashed lmfao he needs to go to aew karrion kross getting squashed lmfao he needs to go to aew

Gorilla_von @dareal_dbillz ‍ 🙄 @EliteClubSOB Bruh, the only thing I wanted from smackdown was a karrion kross entrance and I was robbed of that @EliteClubSOB Bruh, the only thing I wanted from smackdown was a karrion kross entrance and I was robbed of that 😮‍💨🙄

Giovanni Rosello @LuckyGio2 @WrestlingNewsCo WWE struggles making superstars today. Kross should already be one, and they still can’t figure it out yet for him. @WrestlingNewsCo WWE struggles making superstars today. Kross should already be one, and they still can’t figure it out yet for him.

Karrion Kross had his entrance cut short on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross suffered the ignominy of having his entrance cut short on last night's SmackDown. Kross squared off against AJ Styles in front of a packed Madison Square Garden and lost the match clean in under three minutes after receiving a Phenomenal Forearm.

Before the match, as Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux made their way to the ring, officials decided to cut short their entrance as soon as they entered the ring.

"Karrion Kross and Scarlett got their entrance cut midway. Yikes..."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Karrion Kross and Scarlett got their entrance cut midway.



Yikes...



Karrion Kross and Scarlett got their entrance cut midway. Yikes...https://t.co/fw0Vtfp9f5

The crowd decided to let their feelings known immediately. But given the rumors that Vince McMahon is now back in charge, it shouldn't be shocking if that's the reason Karrion and his wife are being treated this way.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kross and Scarlette. Will they stay or jump ship and go to AEW? Only time will tell.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes