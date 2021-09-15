"He is the real deal"- WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently heaped praise on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, stating that he's the full package.

While speaking on his podcast, The Hall of Fame, Booker T talked about how The Cleaner is different from any other wrestler. The WWE legend stated that Omega possesses a creative mind in the ring, as he can work with anybody:

"Kenny Omega is a guy that I always said he's different," said Booker T. "He's different than any other wrestler out there. His work style, something that makes you go 'wow' this guy's good. He can literally go in so many different areas of the psychology game as well. So he's the full package, and he can work with anybody. That right there, just to let you known for me, he is the real deal."

Booker T then added that the moment he saw Kenny Omega perform for the first time in Japan, he knew that the AEW star was special. The WWE Hall of Famer then acknowledged that Kenny Omega has rapidly elevated his level as a performer.

"The first time I saw him in Japan, came out with like this big pop gun, and I was like, 'Who the hell is this guy man?'" Booker T continued. "From that day on, I was all in. I was looking at this guy. He's different and then went out and performed at a very, very high level to I mean, you always talk about guys, being able to shift gears that got that first, second, third gear, and this guy, boom, sometimes when he turned it on, it's like a rocket. He's definitely the guy."

There's no doubt that The Best Bout Machine is a once-in-a-generation wrestler. Kenny Omega has become a pioneer in promotions like AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA. The fact that he held the top three championships of these companies speaks volumes about his remarkable status.

Likewise, he recently earned the top spot in the PWI 500 rankings, surpassing top-notch stars like Roman Reigns, Will Osprey, and many more.

Kenny Omega is currently on a collision course with Bryan Danielson

At AEW's All Out pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson set the wrestling world ablaze by showing up to ignite a feud with Kenny Omega and The Elite. Both men then engaged in a heated confrontation last week.

The former WWE Superstar made it clear that he wants to get in the ring with The Cleaner. In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan will address his recent showdown with Kenny Omega. With the Grand Slam show on the horizon, fans may get to see a dream match between two of the most technically sound wrestlers of this generation.

