"He has a really great mind" - Satnam Singh on what it's like working with Jeff Jarrett (Exclusive)

AEW star Satnam Singh has shed some light on his experience working with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and the big man had nothing but nice words to say.

Jarrett debuted for AEW in November 2022 and aligned himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, leading to the group enjoying a period of success as one of the company's top heel factions.

But what has the "One in a Billion" learned from having such a legend by his side? Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam showered the WWE Hall of Famer with all sorts of praise.

"Jeff Jarrett is a really down to earth person, people have to know him first. I know a lot of people don't like him, I know so many people are rude on him--I love that sound actually like 'oh, I can see how many people f**king like us,' it's good. But end of the day, Jeff Jarrett is a legend, he's got so much experience in AEW and from WWE."

Singh continued by saying that Jarrett is a great mind in and out of the ring:

"He's also a really great wrestler and he knows everything and he has real great contacts and real fans here in India you know. So it's good for us, but at the end of the day, he's amazing. He has a really really great mind, and whenever I have a match, whenever I have like a tag match he always told me 'okay, you can do it like this way, you can do it like that.' He's a really down to earth person." [From 2:26 to 3:28]

You can watch the full interview with Satnam Singh right here:

Jeff Jarrett was inches away from winning the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing

With all of his experience being put to good use in AEW, it's no surprise that Jeff Jarrett has been in the title picture as of late. He and Jay Lethal almost took the belts from The Acclaimed in January and had another crack at becoming champions at Double or Nothing.

This time, their opponents were FTR, with Mark Briscoe serving as the special referee to make sure no shenanigans took place. However, a lot of shenanigans did take place as Jarrett and Lethal almost walked away with the victory.

Pro Wrestling Outsider @PW_Outsider FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, AEW Double or Nothing 2023, 5/28



This was great. Not perfectly smooth, but that only served to make it feel more like a struggle. Lots of ups and downs and suspense. I don't even feel like it was overbooked; it all served the story.



8/10 FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, AEW Double or Nothing 2023, 5/28This was great. Not perfectly smooth, but that only served to make it feel more like a struggle. Lots of ups and downs and suspense. I don't even feel like it was overbooked; it all served the story.8/10 https://t.co/jwqD2XvScy

Jeff's wife Karen Jarrett even took out Aubrey Edwards with a guitar after Briscoe was knocked down, but it wasn't enough. Jeff received FTR's "Shatter Machine" finisher, leading to the three-count and the win for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Did you enjoy Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Sportskeeda Wrestling" and give a H/T if you use any quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes