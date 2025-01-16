"He was really upset" - Jim Ross did not get along with WWE Hall of Famer after major incident, reveals AEW veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is one of the most respected veterans in professional wrestling. Meanwhile, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently revealed that JR did not get along with the legendary Jesse Ventura during their time working together.

Jesse Ventura joined WWE in the early 1980s. However, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to an injury in 1986. He went on to host The Body Shop and later moved to commentary with Vince McMahon on Saturday Night's Main Event. The WWE Hall of Famer's presence became one of the highlights of SNMEs.

In a recent episode of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about the animosity between Jesse Ventura and Jim Ross. Schiavone recalled JR wearing a toga at his first WrestleMania and The Body making fun of the 73-year-old on WCW Saturday Night.

“JR showed up at the WrestleMania, right? His first show. Wearing a toga? And Jesse said on [WCW] Saturday Night, ‘There’s nothing worse on television seeing a fat man in the toga.’ And he was talking about JR, and JR came back to the office to, I guess, to clear his desk. This was after WrestleMania, and he heard about the comment, and he jumped on me about it. He said, ‘Do you think that was funny? Did you?’ He was really upset. I said, ‘Jim, I didn’t think it was funny. But listen, that’s him saying it not me, so don’t jump on me,’'' he said.

Tony Schiavone further revealed that Jesse Ventura made more money than Jim Ross in WCW. According to Tony, this did not sit well with JR, sparking issues between the 73-year-old and The Body.

“So I do remember that. And I do remember he and Jesse just did not get along. Because when Jesse came to work for WCW and was working with JR on Saturday night, Jesse was making more money than JR. And that pi**ed JR off from what I remember. And so JR didn’t take too kindly to it, and that’s why the animosity brewed and bubbled over between the two,” he added. [H/T: 411Mania]

Jesse Ventura returned to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024

The Stamford-based company went big when it came to presenting the return of Saturday Night's Main Event last month. One of the key names on the show during the 1980s was Jesse Ventura. Ahead of the show on December 14, 2024, WWE announced that the Hall of Famer would return to call the action at the show.

The Body called the main event that saw Kevin Owens challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see what Ventura has in store for fans in the upcoming edition of SNME on January 25.

