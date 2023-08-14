"He's not AEW level. Let him stay in WWE" - Fans feel sorry for AJ Styles after embarrassing botch on SmackDown

AJ Styles has been one of the most consistently excellent wrestlers in the world throughout his two-plus decade career. However, no superstar is infallible, as fans, unfortunately, saw on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

This past Friday, Styles wrestled Karrion Kross in a slugfest. At one point, The Phenomenal One went for his trademark moonsault/reverse-DDT combo but botched the landing. He then tried to hit Kross with another reverse DDT, but the two men didn't quite manage to pull it off and simply fell to the mat.

While some have been mocking Styles and/or Kross for the uncharacteristic botches, others are feeling sorry for The Phenomenal One. After one fan called for the two-time WWE Champion to make the jump to AEW in the wake of the match on SmackDown, several others piped in to make their opinions known.

AEW's AR Fox reveals that AJ Styles influenced his career

While AJ Styles will likely finish his in-ring career in WWE, he has many friends in All Elite Wrestling, from long-time rivals Jeff Jarrett and Samoa Joe to former Bullet Club compatriots Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

His legendary career has also inspired others, some of whom have taken inspiration from his exciting moveset and wrestling style. One of those is current Mogul Embassy member AR Fox.

Speaking on a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, Fox revealed that he learned a lot about the psychology of wrestling by studying Styles' matches in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

"I feel like I taught psychology to myself by watching it and really dissecting it. And not watching just anything but trying to watch the best guys. Not watching CZW and stuff, not a knock to them, but watching main events, pay-per-view matches, and watching a lot of old Ring of Honor. I feel like writing AJ Styles' matches [out] in full, it's seven, eight pages, everything that's happening. I'd write AJ Styles' matches out, and I felt like it taught me psychology."

AJ Styles is 46 years old but seemingly has a lot in the tank. Only time will tell if he can inspire other young performers to follow in his footsteps.

