"HE'S ALL ELITE DAMMIT," "THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED" - Fans erupt after Death Riders get a new member at AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW's dominant faction, Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley, added a new member to their ranks. The superstar's shocking debut and joining the stable caused fans to become unhinged on social media.

Samoa Joe had his eyes set on Jon Moxley's World Championship. Thus, the men had a steel cage match where absolute destruction and chaos exploded. It also saw the interference of Moxley's Death Riders members, whose attempts were foiled by Willow Nightingale and Powerhouse Hobbs. Amidst the chaos, popular NJPW star Gabe Kidd appeared out of nowhere and handed Moxley his briefcase to help him beat Joe and retain the title.

He then stood alongside him and the Death Riders towards the end. This led to mixed reactions from the fans on social media; many fans were enthralled to see Gabe Kidd being added to the faction and becoming a part of All Elite Wrestling. One fan even went on to say that the future of the promotion had arrived.

Fans are reacting to Gabe Kidd's debut in AEW and joining the Death Riders.

With Gabb Kidd becoming Jon Moxley's weapon of destruction, it will be interesting to see what he will bring to the table and his next opponent.

