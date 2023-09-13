"He’s very arrogant, very self-centered" - WCW veteran does not like CM Punk

CM Punk has been quite divisive amongst wrestling fans, especially the AEW diehards. However, it seems that his antics and rumors of backstage tussles have turned Disco Inferno sour toward him.

Rumors of The Second City Saint being difficult backstage have been around since his days in WWE. While these claims were not confirmed in the past, it seems CM Punk simply couldn't get along with the AEW roster.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno expressed why he believes that Punk would've always landed in hot water backstage.

"He’s very arrogant, very self-centered, and [has a] very high opinion of himself. I think that attitude permeates amongst a group of guys that do not want to have a part of that in a professional wrestling locker room," said the veteran.

AEW Collision recently took quite a dip in viewership ratings, and many have claimed it's due to CM Punk's parting. Eric Bischoff addressed the claims on his podcast and explained why he thinks this isn't the case at all.

Konnan similarly gave his take on CM Punk's attitude and controversial reputation

Punk notably got into two reported fights that led to suspensions before ultimately being fired recently. Jim Cornette addressed the news not too long ago and speculated that things would've gone much differently had Cody Rhodes never left AEW.

Later in the same episode, Konnan chimed in and slammed Punk for not handling the AEW drama better:

"Well, he’s gotta learn that not everybody else is gonna let him get away with that. […] Whatever the f**ing reason is he’s an adult, an intelligent adult, and he should be handling this way better than he’s doing right now. So, I don’t give a f**k what reason you give me."

Some fans still believe that The Second City Saint might return to WWE or go elsewhere in the industry. However, after being fired from two major promotions, perhaps Phil Brooks has now decided to retire "CM Punk?"

