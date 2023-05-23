"He's in the big budget land of garbage wrestling" - Jim Cornette slams AEW star for leaving WWE

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has slammed one of AEW's newest signings for joining Tony Khan's promotion rather than staying with WWE.

The star in question is Roderick Strong, who picked up a massive win over Chris Jericho in a falls count anywhere match on the May 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

However, Cornette was not a fan of the match, claiming that it was nothing more than 'big budget garbage wrestling,' something Strong wouldn't have had to deal with in WWE. Here's what he had to say on the Jim Cornette Experience:

"He's gone from in NXT he was an afterthought after the rest of the [Undisputed Era] left, and now he's in a place where all of his strengths are completely negated.--He's in the big budget land of garbage wrestling, and I hate to see it." [1:34:34-1:35:24]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Roderick Strong vs Chris Jericho, a TV MOTY contender.



Using railing, stairs and ledges for pinfall attempts to authenticate the Falls Count Anywhere gimmick. Elements like crowd brawling and... Mister Softee! And by god, that finish, like the cherry on top. This match ruled. Roderick Strong vs Chris Jericho, a TV MOTY contender.Using railing, stairs and ledges for pinfall attempts to authenticate the Falls Count Anywhere gimmick. Elements like crowd brawling and... Mister Softee! And by god, that finish, like the cherry on top. This match ruled. https://t.co/VFfLYzPeec

Cornette also pointed out one of the falls count anywhere match's biggest problems. That issue was that it wasn't really a match, it was an angle for something later down the line, negating the impact of the stipulation:

"As soon as they go to the commercial break, by the time they come back they're in the f**king bleachers up in the arena. Here's the problem with having this kind of falls count anywhere match that they do now, it's not a match, it's an angle. It's an angle for a match that you would sell." [1:35:51-1:36:10]

Every member of The Undisputed Era has left WWE to join AEW

When the "Wednesday Night Wars" between AEW and NXT began in October 2019, The Undisputed Era ruled over the black-and-gold brand with an iron fist. Fast forward almost four years later, and all four members have left WWE and spent time in AEW.

Bobby Fish was the man of firsts when it came to the group. He was the first to leave WWE, first to join AEW, and eventually the first to leave All Elite Wrestling when his contract expired in August 2022.

AIR @AEWGold 🏽 I can't wait for the day we get the Undisputed Era reunion I can't wait for the day we get the Undisputed Era reunion🙌🏽😭 https://t.co/T0UsYJf74T

The rest of the group, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, are all currently with All Elite Wrestling at the time of writing. Cole and O'Reilly joined in 2021, while Strong only recently popped up on Dynamite at the end of April 2023.

Did you expect The Undisputed Era to leave WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

