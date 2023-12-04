"He's my boss" - AEW star Satnam Singh on his relationship with Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW star Satnam Singh has opened up about his relationship with President Tony Khan, and he has had nothing but nice things to say.

Singh debuted in All Elite Wrestling in April 2022 by attacking Samoa Joe, who at the time had just captured the ROH Television Championship. Since then, he has aligned himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Jeff Jarrett, and has achieved moderate success in AEW.

But what's his relationship like with his boss? During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam admitted that Tony Khan is one of the nicest people he's ever met, and that his dedication to AEW is inspiring.

“He’s my boss. Whatever I need, whatever I tell him, he gives me. He listens to me, he listens to my manager, he listens to my tag team, and like whatever me and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, whatever we decide with each other, see what we can do next—next week, we got to the office and we talk to Tony. Tony’s a really good guy, he’s a really humble person and he works so hard, and he was like amazing. I would say he put so much dedication for this company I learn so many things from him because how much he works hard, how much dedication he put in this company, that’s a big deal, that’s amazing.” [2:22-3:17]

Tony Khan has announced some blockbuster matches for AEW's Montreal debut

All Elite Wrestling will be traveling to Canada one final time before the end of 2023 this week as Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision all take place in the legendary Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

Across the three shows, there will be championship bouts, Continental Classic matches, and Tony Khan has even booked some high-profile singles matches to go alongside them.

Collision will be taped on Tuesday December 5th, where the Blue League of the Continental Classic will continue. Eddie Kingston will take on Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King and Daniel Garcia will do battle, while Bryan Danielson will face Andrade El Idolo. Tony Khan has also booked Kenny Omega against Ethan Page in an all-Canadian affair too.

On the following day, Dynamite will air live with the Gold League of the Continental Classic taking center stage. Swerve Strickland will face Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley will take on Rush, and Jay White will go at with Jay Lethal. Tony Khan has also confirmed that Julia Hart will defend the TBS Championship against Emi Sakura, while Christian Cage will go one-on-one with Adam Copeland for the TNT Title.

