"He's my boyfriend," says AEW star after a fan accused them of s*xually harassing MJF

AEW World Champion MJF is the flavor of the town at the moment. The Salt of the Earth has found a new way of keeping himself in the main event scene as he has teamed up with Adam Cole to participate in the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament.

Maxwell took to Twitter and posted a picture of him flexing and showing off his muscles in the middle of the ring, to which Max Caster replied saying, “You're the only one for me.”

A fan took exception to the tweet by Caster and said:

"Clearly AEW doesn’t have s*xual harassment policies… [MJF] constantly being s*xualized by scissor boy."

Max Caster then went a bit further to insinuate that he and MJF are both boyfriends and that he is basically ‘asking for it.’

“He's my boyfriend and he's basically asking for it.”

All this is, however, was in jest, as there is no confirmation that the pair are dating or are in a relationship. Caster has a way of getting under people’s skin, and this just might be one of those posts.

Wrestling Cody Rhodes was MJF’s dream as an up-and-coming star

MJF and Cody Rhodes had a memorable rivalry when The American Nightmare was in AEW. The two men went to extreme lengths to inflict punishment on each other and gave the fans some memorable moments.

Maxwell recently took to Twitter and revealed a list of names he made during his time as a student of the game. On that list were some interesting wrestlers.

"Today my trainer [Pat Buck] cleaned out his car and found something from 2014!!! When I entered [Create A Pro] all the students were asked to do an exercise where we write out three opponents. The first one being someone you’d like to wrestle that was a genuine possibility. The second and third being two active wrestlers that were dream opponents. This is what I wrote."

The first name on his list was Bear Bronson. Cody Rhodes was the second name, and the third name was, interestingly, of his current tag team partner, Adam Cole.

While MJF and Cody Rhodes have already served up a memorable feud, his current one with Adam Cole is stirring up to be just as good, and the two being a tag team has added a new layer of intrigue to it.

