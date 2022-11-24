"He’s not coming back" - Wrestling world divided over CM Punk chants on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kick-started with loud CM Punk chants. As expected, the Chicago crowd went completely berserk.

In addition to chanting for The Second City Saint, the AEW fans in Chicago also had numerous negative chants for The Elite, while booing them heavily prior to their match.

At this year's All Out pay-per-view, Punk reportedly got into a backstage scuffle with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after his comments at the media scrum.

Reacting to the CM Punk chants, fans took to Twitter to claim that the former AEW World Champion was not going to return. Whereas, the majority of the fans predicted The Elite receiving a negative reaction in Punk's backyard.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

TR💫 (🇦🇷/🇧🇷) @xItsTR_ iBeast @ibeastIess LMAOOOOO A CM PUNK CHANT ALREADY NOT EVEN A MINUTE IN LMFAOOOOOOO LMAOOOOO A CM PUNK CHANT ALREADY NOT EVEN A MINUTE IN LMFAOOOOOOO Oh nah The Elite are about to get the Cena MITB 2011 twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta… Oh nah The Elite are about to get the Cena MITB 2011 twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta…

As of right now, Punk's status in AEW is unclear. His last match was in the main event of All Out when he defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship.

Unfortunately, just days later, the title was relinquished, as Punk's second title run came to an end. Prior to his current absence, AEW teased reigniting the Punk vs. MJF feud once again.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to AEW in the near future? Sound off in the comment section

