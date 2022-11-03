"He’s not in control" - Popular AEW star slams Jon Moxley following vicious assault on Dynamite 

AEW star Ethan Page took a shot at Jon Moxley after assaulting him on Dynamite. Following Moxley's win over Lee Moriarty, Page set his sights on the world champion.

Last week on Dynamite, Page and The Firm assaulted the current AEW World Champion despite MJF's orders against Stokely Hathaway. The Firm then set its sights on The Salt of the Earth and took him out too.

In the aftermath of Page attacking Moxley, he took to Twitter to claim that he would win the AEW World Championship down the road. The 33-year-old also added that he would be a champion that fans could believe in.

"Pls take note of the fans pulling down their “ [Love] U MOX” signs the second he’s not in control Your fans are spineless & dont believe in you I’ll be a champion @AEW fans can believe in" wrote Page.

Page has already expressed his interest in taking part in the upcoming AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. By winning the whole thing, he could potentially challenge either Jon Moxley or MJF post-Full Gear.

Jon Moxley and MJF will headline the final AEW pay-per-view of 2022, as the 26-year-old star will aim to win his first title in the company by ending Moxley's third reign as world champion.

