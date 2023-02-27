"He's an embarrassment in every form" - Legend slams former WWE Champion after pipping Roman Reigns to 'Wrestler of the Year'

The 2022 Wrestling Observer Newsletter Award winners were revealed last week, causing a lot of discussion as to who should have won what, with one legend upset that an AEW star beat Roman Reigns to the award for "Wrestler of the Year."

The star in question is Jon Moxley, who, after a stellar 2022, won the award by beating Roman Reigns as well as other top-class performers, including Will Ospreay, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson.

Moxley also walked away with the "United States/Canada MVP" award and the "Bruiser Brody Memorial Award for Best Brawler." However, Roman Reigns did win the award for "Biggest Box Office Draw."

The fact that Jon Moxley won the top prize has angered Jim Cornette, who stated on the "Jim Cornette Experience" that Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the business and that he should have won the award easily.

“I have had conversations with both Lou Thesz and Ric Flair, many more with Flair than with Thesz but with both of them, and neither one of them would want to be compared to Jon f**king Moxley. That’s number one, number two, for f**k sake. Not only is Jon Moxley one of a rotating, depending on whether they’re injured or suspended, cast of top guys in the company instead of the top guy, he’s in the sea of things, Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the wrestling business.” [3:06-3:40]

Cornette further elaborated by saying that the people who voted for Moxley should have considered the fact that, in Jim's eyes, at least, he is an embarrassment to the business and brings out the worst in people, unlike Roman Reigns.

“So it’s somewhat ridiculous on the surface of it. But besides that, if they were really dedicated fans you wouldn’t want to reward a guy who not only doesn’t try to keep the younger wrestlers in AEW away from their worst instincts, he glorifies garbage wrestling and rolling around in barbed wire and knives and blood and blades with f**king bank addicted drug robbers, and teaches them the s**t that they shouldn’t be f**king doing. He’s an embarrassment in every form of professionalism, from his f**k you’s on the air, to his fingers on the air, to his lack of any g*d d**n respectable professional appearance, to his constant f**king self-mutilation as the kids call it, to his s**tty garbage wrestling.” [3:41-4:34]

Jon Moxley will face Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution

The former AEW World Champion has attempted to continue the form that made him the "Wrestler of the Year" in 2022. However, he has faced one constant obstacle, Hangman Page.

At AEW Revolution on March 5th, the two men will finally settle the score once and for all in a Texas Death Match, where the only way to win is for one man to not answer a ten count.

Hangman won two Texas Death Matches in 2022 against Lance Archer and Adam Cole, respectively. However, Moxley lost the only match of its kind he's competed in AEW, which coincidentally also came against Lance Archer in 2021.

Who will walk out of AEW Revolution the winner? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

