"He's been fully cleared" - AEW's Tony Khan on Sting taking a powerbomb last week on Dynamite

Wrestling fans everywhere held their collective breath as they witnessed Sting take a powerbomb from Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite last week. As scary as the moment was, fear not, The Icon is fully cleared to compete.

Tony Khan recently sat down with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to discuss all things AEW. When Sting's physicality on last week's Dynamite came up, Khan quickly pointed out that the former was wholly cleared to take such a move.

"He's been cleared, he's been fully cleared. He's been training with Darby and sparring partners and he's been fully cleared to wrestle. In his training, one thing he's done to get ready with his sparring partners is a powerbomb. In terms of getting ready for this, I was more than fine with it and in fact called it. At that point when he's taking them in training, it's time for the live crowd. So he was completely cleared to do it and wanted to do it and he wanted to get out there and wrestle. Sting is going to be on Dynamite tomorrow looking for payback and all bets are off now. Sting's cleared to wrestle and he wants to wrestle and this is how he wanted to end his wrestling career in-ring was in AEW and come in and go out the way he always wanted to go out with great matches."

Following the attack from Team Taz on @DarbyAllin 2 weeks ago + the devastating Powerbomb from Brian Cage last week, @Sting will be at #AEWDynamite this week and he’s coming for payback on Cage and Team Taz, TONIGHT, and every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/3zvYnVTpSb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021

Tony Khan talks Sting's upcoming match in AEW

Khan was excited about the reaction the powerbomb spot received on social media last week on AEW Dynamite, as it created a conversation about Sting's well-being.

"He's been preparing for this and I expect Sting to have a great performance on March 7th. He has very high expectations for this match and his comeback here, and I do too. I thought Brian did a great job with the powerbomb and certainly got people talking about the match in a very positive way and created conversation about, 'Is Sting going to be OK? Is this all right?' Well that was the idea, we're trying to create that conversation but the most important thing is he is OK and he walked through the curtain...that's not going to be an easy moment, it took a lot out of him but at the same time, he came out of it in one piece and it's what he wanted."

