"He’s going to burn it all down when he returns" - Wrestling fans are convinced AEW is possibly bringing back CM Punk and top faction

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 20, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Fans believe CM Punk could return to AEW
The wrestling world has speculated on the possibility of AEW stars CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks returning to Tony Khan's promotion.

At the post-All Out media scrum last month, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the AEW EVPs. This reportedly led to a backstage brawl after the pay-per-view ended with Punk's close friend Ace Steel reportedly hitting Nick Jackson with a chair.

On this week's Dynamite, Punk was shown in a video package highlighting the former ROH World Champions. The Elite were also mentioned on commentary by Tony Schiavone. This marks the first time the currently-suspended parties have been shown or mentioned on AEW television since the incident.

In reaction to the same, fans have speculated on the idea of the AEW stars being brought back by Tony Khan. Some even suggested that TK is planning something massive for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

CM Punk Good News 😃CM Punk Return AEW Coming Soon........#AEWDynamite #AllEliteWrestling #aew#WWE #cmpunk https://t.co/ly26JCGfDE
He’s going to burn it all down when he returns and I can’t wait. #AEW #punk twitter.com/scottewrestlin…
I hope The Elite return soon, I miss Omega especially, but I really hope everyone found a way to work things out, because I miss Punk just as much. He added a TON to AEW.
AEW just showed CM Punk with the Ring of Honor title in the flashback video package on Dynamite. Holy crap.
CM Punk and The Elite mentions unbanned?Riho returns amidst the continued refocusing on the best workers in the women's division?Actual acknowledgement of the elephant in the room with FTR and shooting an angle to move it forward?SOMETHING is going on...right? #AEWDynamite
@FredFujita Good one step to bringing back the uncrowned/real AEW world heavyweight champion!
@davidbix MJF ended Dynamite song he's the best in the world. I bet Punk gets involved in Full Gear
@Jozefowski @davidbix Imagine after MJF wins, we hear a recording of an answering machine message from TK left for Punk about coming back...
@davidbix TK cookin us a banger full gear that's what's happening! https://t.co/XDtRaj0fc7
@PerrySwagurn @davidbix Opens with Cmpunk theme song. Instant buys
@FdGodOfMayhem @PerrySwagurn @davidbix No thanks but if it’s start with Omega song I’m all in 😉 … the best will be a match Omega vs Punk the winner stay then omega wins and punk just walk and never come back to aew career vs career
@DrainBamager They just mentioned the elite on commentary
@DrainBamager Ace Steel took the release so Punk and the Elite could stay?

It was recently reported that Ace Steel, who worked as a producer in AEW, was released by the company.

Fans speculated on the idea of him being let go so Khan could bring CM Punk and The Elite back to the company.

Tony Khan brought back MJF at All Out to continue his feud with CM Punk

At the All Out pay-per-view, MJF returned to Tony Khan's promotion to compete in the Casino Ladder Match, where he won the chip to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Surprisingly, MJF decided to cash in his chip at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, suggesting that he wants current champion Jon Moxley at his best and not when he is vulnerable. On this week's Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth laid out the challenge for Full Gear and the match was eventually confirmed.

The main event of #AEWFullGear is official: #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley defends the title against @The_MJF on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, NJ at ＠prudentialcenter LIVE on PPV!Tickets are ON SALE NOW! AEWTIX.COM | Ticketmaster.com https://t.co/vM0ihxrojz

However, judging by the closing stages of All Out, it did seem that AEW was trying to reignite MJF's feud with CM Punk. The two men engaged in an iconic rivalry earlier this year.

The former WWE Champion defeated his arch-rival in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022 and could have possibly defended his newly-won AEW World Championship against MJF if he wasn't forced to vacate the title.

