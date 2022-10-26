Former WWE Superstar Lana (real-life CJ Perry) gave her honest thoughts on husband Miro not being fully utilized by President Tony Khan in AEW.

Miro has lately been missing in action in All Elite Wrestling, with his last appearance coming at All Out on September 4. The former TNT Champion made an impactful start to life in the promotion after moving from WWE. However, things don't look so good as of late after his latest feud against The House of Black came to a conclusion.

Discussing the matter during her appearance on Busted Open, Lana believed that Tony Khan had a vision despite her husband not being featured more often. She also stated that bookings in AEW and WWE were completely different.

The Ravishing Russian also understands that executives like the AEW President, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and current Chief Content Officer Triple H will have their favorites to push.

"At the end of the day, you still have the execs whose gonna make that final call and that's what it is. Like Tony Khan has... he has his favorites and he's gonna push the favorites, just like Vince [McMahon] will push his favorites, just like Hunter's [Triple H] gonna push his people and in showbusiness, it's nothing personal, it's just what it is," she said. [39:59 - 40:17]

Former WWE star Lana on how Miro is enjoying his time in AEW

During the same interview, former WWE Superstar Lana set the record straight on whether her husband Miro is having a great time so far in All Elite Wrestling.

She bluntly stated that The Redeemer wants to hold championship gold once again and that he's not going to be happy until he accomplishes his goal.

"I mean he [Miro] wants to be champion so he's not gonna be happy until he's champion, I'm just gonna leave it at that so...... and rightfully so. I mean he always goes 'if I got in a rough fight with these people, I would destroy them and crush them' and that isn't very valid so... Period," Lana stated. [38:29 - 38:48]

Miro last challenged for a title at Forbidden Door when he fought in a Four-Way match for the newly-introduced AEW All-Atlantic Championship. However, The Redeemer was unsuccessful as PAC became the inaugural champion.

Do you think Miro needs to be featured heavily in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes