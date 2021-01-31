"He's good to go" - AEW star reveals incident that shows Sting is physically ready to wrestle

Sting will be returning to the ring at the next AEW pay-per-view. In a recent interview, Sting's tag team partner for the match, Darby Allin opened up about the former WWE Superstar being physically ready to return as well as what it is like teaming up with The Icon.

Sting and Darby Allin are currently in a feud with members of Team Taz. The duo will join forces at AEW Revolution as they take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

TNT Champion Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TalkSport. During the interview, Darby spoke about a recent incident with Sting that showed him that The Icon is 'good to go' as far as being physically ready for his in-ring return at AEW Revolution.

"We were walking around Jacksonville the other day. There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting 'I'm going to take some photos' because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville. I was like 'I'm going to take some photos for you of this weird building' and he's on the other side of the fence that's locked up. And he's like 'what, you don't think I'm going to jump this fence?' He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I'd say he's good to go!"

Darby Allin opens up about being allied with Sting

Darby Allin also discussed what it is like teaming up with The Icon. Allin said it is an honor working with Sting at this stage of The Icon's career. Darby Allin said that since this is near the tail-end of Sting's career, he wants the storyline to go as well as possible because history is being written:

"When I work with him, you can't stop and smell the roses. It's go time. That's a huge thing for me to be in charge of telling his story at the tail-end of his career. You're writing history here and I really don't want anybody to go back and say 'Oh, you know, when he got with Darby Allin it was kind of like not good' or whatever you would say."

Sting's last match was at WWE Night of Champions 2015 where he faced Seth Rollins.