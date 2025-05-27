"He's so good" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up on secret meeting with MJF

MJF worked his way up from charismatic rookie to one of the faces of AEW in just a couple of years. Now, WWE legend Mick Foley has heaped praise on the 29-year-old.

Ad

Early last year, Mick Foley was working on an in-ring return. The WWE Hall of Famer had one final deathmatch in mind, and the opponent he wanted to work with was Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Unfortunately, those plans fell through due to Foley's health issues, but he remains a fan of the former AEW World Champion.

In a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with the Classic, Foley described a meeting he had with The Salt of the Earth. He was convinced that MJF was good enough to make him shine on the microphone and in the ring.

Ad

Trending

"I was just flattered. It's pretty cool. Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse. We didn't even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool. I don't want to tell you. It's up to him whether he wants to share his ideas, but they were good ideas. If I could have carried it off, it could have been a really good six-week program," Foley said.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"He's so good and such a great pro that you know he would have lifted my game on the microphone and you know we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring, accentuate the positives and even if it wasn't a great match, I bet you we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match." [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

MJF insulted Mick Foley after a hilarious Christmas message

Mick Foley's love for Christmas is well-documented, and he often celebrates the holidays by dressing as Santa Claus. Last year, he posed as St. Nick and sent a special message to MJF.

The Hardcore Legend praised Max for his villainous antics, claiming that there was nothing more boring than a white-meat babyface. Unfortunately for Foley, MJF wasn't in a jolly mood, and he responded by insulting the legend:

Ad

"Who gave this fat b***ard my number?!?!?" he wrote.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman remains a top star in AEW, even though he's not currently in the World Championship picture. Whether he ever tangles with Mick Foley on television remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More