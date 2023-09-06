"He's got to stop jumping off stuff" - 40-year-old Superstar warns Sting (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting might be 64 years old, but he is still taking huge risks during his matches to the delight of fans around the world. However, one person has stated that The Icon needs to stop jumping off things, even if it makes him happy.

Thanks to his association with Darby Allin, a man who has carved out his own legacy as one of the great modern wrestling daredevils, the WWE Hall of Famer has taken a number of large risks of his own.

The 64-year-old has been in coffin matches and no-holds-barred matches and has even found himself gravitating towards leaping off of balconies and ladders rather than wrestling on the mat.

Expand Tweet

This is why current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has stated that The Icon needs to stop taking these huge risks, even if it's making him and the AEW fans happy. Here's what he had to say to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "UnSkripted:"

"He's got to stop jumping off stuff. Like what are you doing man? But you know first off, if he's giving back to a generation that desperately needs people that have done this at a sustained and high level for a long period of time, awesome. If he still loves it, putting on the face paint that takes hours, slapping on the singlet, popping the tee over it --then keep going man. If it makes you happy, if it makes people happy, and bringing happiness to people, for a good human being like Sting bringing happiness to people why people do this, it's not why I do it, but it's probably why he does it." [21:45-22:30]

You can watch the full clip from "UnSkripted" right here:

Sting rolled back the years during his match at AEW All In

The WWE Hall of Famer has had a habit of defying expectations in recent years, with many people still shocked at the fact he can still go at the highest level at his age. But during his match at AEW All In, Sting gave fans of all generations something to cheer for.

As a throwback to his days in WCW, Sting and Darby Allin entered Wembley Stadium to the sound of 'Seek and Destroy' by Metallica. This was the song that The Icon used as his entrance music during his time in World Championship Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Not only that but in both the pre-match film where The Icon and Darby walked the cobbled streets of London and his face painted on the night, the WWE Hall of Famer used elements of his 'Joker' gimmick from his time in TNA. His face-off with Christian Cage also prompted TNA chants from the English crowd due to both men having rich histories with the company.

Have you enjoyed Sting's run in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "UnSkripted" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena