"He's a great young man" – AEW commentator praises Adam Cole while taking subtle shots at him and Britt Baker

Prior to Adam Cole's AEW debut, Tony Schiavone spoke about the former WWE NXT Champion on an episode of What Happened When. Schiavone praised Cole, labeling him a "great young man" and spoke about his WWE contract coming to an end.

Schiavone continued to praise Cole before taking a subtle shot at him and Britt Baker. The AEW commentator, who's good friends with Baker, almost mentioned that he was going to seal Cole's girlfriend.

"He is a great young man. He really is and I know there's been a lot of talk. By the time this airs, I don't know things have been settled or not, right? There's been a lot of talk about the end of his WWE contract, what's he gonna do? Don't know but he's a hell of a talent and I'm gonna take his girl... I mean, he's hell of a talent.

At this year's All Out pay-per-view, Cole made his AEW debut. For weeks, rumors suggested that Cole might be on his way out of WWE following the expiration of his contract.

In the closing segment of All Out, Cole made his way out to initially confront The Elite, only to pull off a swerve and join the faction. With the addition of the former WWE Superstar, The Elite has now claimed themselves to be complete.

Check out the episode of What Happened When here:

Adam Cole will be making his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Cole, along with The Elite, put the AEW roster on notice. Cole, in particular, had some harsh words for Tony Schiavone, mentioning that the AEW commentator needs to stay away from Baker.

#TheElite is complete now that @AdamColePro is in #AEW, and last night we found out Cole makes his AEW in-ring debut next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in Newark, NJ at the @PruCenter against #TheEliteHunter @FrankieKazarian! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3wWPaMZB9e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Eventually, The Elite was confronted by Bryan Danielson and the rest of the babyfaces also joined the brawl that occurred on Dynamite. Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that Cole will be facing The Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian in his first-ever match on AEW.

