"He's joining the big leagues," "Royal Rumble" - Fans believe 34-year-old star is moving to WWE after AEW makes a major move

This week on WWE RAW, former AEW star Penta made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran luchador held the World Tag Team Championship with his real-life younger brother, Rey Fénix, in Tony Khan's company. Penta is also a former AEW World Trios Champion with Fénix and PAC.

Meanwhile, in recent months, Rey Fénix's relationship with All Elite Wrestling has taken a blow. Just like Penta, the 34-year-old was reportedly on his way out of the company last year once his contract expired. However, Tony Khan reportedly added injury time to his contract, because of which he can't leave anytime soon.

Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based company removed the former International Champion's merchandise from its official online store.

This move has received a variety of reactions from fans on X (FKA Twitter). Many believe that Fénix will join his brother in WWE when his contract with Tony Khan's company finally expires.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Rey Fenix's merchandise getting removed from AEW's online shop. [Image via Wrestle Ops]

Bill Apter on AEW star Rey Fénix and his controversial relationship with the company

It appears like Rey Fénix has become frustrated by the way he has been treated by Tony Khan. A few weeks ago, The Man of A Thousand Lives took to X to voice his displeasure with AEW. The 34-year-old revealed that he was a victim of inhumane treatment. However, these posts have now been deleted.

Last month on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that this controversy should have never made it to social media.

"It [social media] has changed the wrestling business to the point where too many people know too many things. They have taken the fantasy out of it for the people who want to believe, number one. And another thing is a lot of wrestlers use it just to b***h and moan about things that are going on backstage that should stay backstage," he said. [3:18 onwards]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Fénix.

