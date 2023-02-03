"He's like the crash test dummy" - Bully Ray compares AEW's Darby Allin to 8-time WWE Hardcore Champion

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin has captivated the audience with his high-risk moves in AEW. Upon seeing him perform every week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared him to ECW veteran Spike Dudley.

Last night on Dynamite, Darby Allin put his TNT Title on the line against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. After a hard-fought battle, the Samoan Submission Machine hit a Muscle Buster and picked up the win.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray appreciated Allin's efforts to put on a good show for the fans and compared him to eight-time WWE Hardcore Champion Spike Dudley.

“Darby Allin is to AEW what Spike Dudley was to ECW. He’s like the crash test dummy - taking any bumps doing all this crazy stuff. Obviously, Darby has a lot more charisma and depth than a Spike had, which is why he’s so over with the audience. With Spike, it was more about him just willing to get his a** kicked and be thrown around and take the sickest bumps ever,” Bully Ray said. [04:53 - 05:20]

Bully Ray praised Darby Allin's unique outfit on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the same podcast, Bully Ray appreciated Darby Allin's unique outfit he wore for his No Holds Barred match on Dynamite.

The two-time TNT Champion wore a jacket covered with thumbtacks. He used it to the best of his efforts, and the WWE Hall of Famer was fascinated because the tacks caused some damage to Samoa Joe.

“Enjoyable match last night. When Darby had the shirt on, with the thumbtacks, and he ran right into Joe a couple times and I’m like, ‘I bet I see some blood on Joe’s body, I bet I see trickles of something,’ and sure enough, we did. Right after the table got smashed into Joe’s eye, if you looked at his arms, you saw some trickles of blood coming down, which lent credibility to the jacket that Darby was wearing and you knew that it wasn’t just a prop,” [05:22 - 05:57]

As of last night, Samoa Joe is once again captured the throne of 'King of Television' in AEW.

