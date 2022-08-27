"He's never had any bigger challenge" - WWE legend opens up on the state of Tony Khan's AEW following recent backstage issues

The recent unfavorable events backstage in AEW have apparently raised concerns of WWE legend Jim Ross.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been going through a lot of problems recently, particularly related to its roster. With a slew of injuries hampering storylines since the beginning of the year, recent reports of backstage conflict have also emerged.

Triple H, on the other hand, has ushered in a new era in the Stamford-based company. This has effectively made Stephanie McMahon's company an even tougher competitor than ever before.

All these issues have led to WWE veteran Jim Ross growing worried about Tony Khan. In an appearance on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim had the following to say:

“I don’t know that, as a booker, that Tony Khan has had a bigger…these next few weeks, the last week and the weeks leading through the pay-per-view, he’s never had any bigger challenge to him than that. What do you do? I’m anxious to see what the brain trust comes up with as far as creative is concerned. I have confidence that he will, but they have a lot of options, a lot of ways to go." (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This situation between CM Punk & Hangman Page is wild. This situation between CM Punk & Hangman Page is wild. https://t.co/HNIhfu2c1S

Jim Ross currently works as a commentator in AEW, generally appearing after the 1st hour of Dynamite airs.

The WWE legend had a lot of suggestions for storylines in AEW

While talking about the challenges Tony Khan has had to face lately, Jim Ross also touched on potential storylines that could unfold.

With the rivalry between Jon Moxley and CM Punk reaching an all-time high, the WWE veteran wondered if they could be used for a future arc.

Do you re-incorporate MJF? What do you do with Punk and Moxley? How long are they going to be ripe on the vine? All these things. Most bookers would probably embrace everything I just said because it gives them so many ways to go. Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with our cowboy, ‘Hangman’ [Adam Page]." (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

With All-Out scheduled for 5 septemper, it will be interesting to see what is next for Tony Khan's company in the future.

Do you agree with Jim Ross's opinions? Sound off in the comments below!

