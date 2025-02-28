"He’s the only person" - Eddie Kingston focused on ONE AEW star during hiatus; it's NOT Jon Moxley

During his hiatus, dynamic wrestling star Eddie Kingston focused on one particular AEW star. To the surprise of many, it is not his archrival, Jon Moxley.

The star in question is Konosuke Takeshita. In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Eddie Kingston stated that he has been avoiding shows from promotions like All Elite Wrestling and NJPW. Instead, The Mad King has shifted his focus to classic Kings Road, NOAH, and early NJPW.

However, the only superstar he has been watching in Tony Khan's promotion is the current International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, rather than the promotion's World champion, Jon Moxley.

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” Kingston said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

Eddie Kingston has been out of action due to injury

Eddie Kingston has been on the sidelines due to injury since May 2024. He suffered a tibial fracture, torn ACL, and torn Meniscus during his match with Gabe Kidd for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

In the same interview, Kingston updated us on his condition. He revealed that he has not been feeling physically or mentally well but is trying to focus on improving.

“Physically, I feel like shit. Mentally, I feel like shit. So everyday, I’m just working on getting better, you know what I’m saying?" [H/T WrestlePurists]

Eddie Kingston has been one of the most hard-hitting and tough competitors in the wrestling world. The fans who have seen him wrestle in promotions like AEW and NJPW have widely credited his hardcore style and in-ring acumen.

While his return could happen later this year, the future of The Mad King in the wrestling world remains to be seen.

